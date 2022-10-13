Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families

Across Arkansas, over 444,000 people are fighting food insecurity. Feeding America says that includes more than 138,000 children.

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything.

"Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff.

Conduff says he's seeing the impact of inflation daily, meaning the need for donations for food-insecure families in Arkansas is also rising.

"August to September we have actually helped more than 400 families," Conduff said. The 400 families are in addition to the 700 to 800 families they already serve monthly.

"That jumped up to 1,200," said Conduff.

Food banks are starting to see an increase in people using their services.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank serves eight counties. Adding that two out of 11 people in the eight counties are facing food insecurity. Currently, the food bank serves more than 98,000 people a month.

"We estimated about 70,000 people are food insecure in Northwest Arkansas," said NWA Foodbank Marketing Director Catherine Nolte. "That's about one in seven people who don't know where their next meal is coming from."

Nolte says the number of food-insecure Arkansans in Northwest Arkansas continues to grow.

"We've been seeing a lot of first-time visitors that haven't been to a food bank before," Nolte said.

If you're looking to help out and donate, 5NEWS is hosting our Give Where You Live Campaign.

"It's super simple," said Mike Chambers, the store manager of Harps on Sunset Avenue in Springdale. "Just pick up a bag that you like, a $10 to $5 bag. You put it in your cart as you shop, you come to the register, and the cashier rings it up."

From now through Oct. 23, you can go to any Harps, the Van Buren Price Cutter, and Armstrong Bank in Fort Smith and pick up a bag.

"It's always important to give to the people that are in need," Chambers said. "But I think this year is exceptionally needed."

"We're really grateful for the give where you live campaign because it gives the community another way to serve our neighbors," Nolte said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, 5NEWS is hosting our day of giving. We’ll be live all day showing how your donation is impacting others.

