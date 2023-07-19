Jefferson County judge takes legal action against his quorum court

For months, no legislation has passed because of disagreements on rules of procedure. Now, a lawsuit stands between the county judge and the quorum court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Disagreements between Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and the quorum court continue to stack up.

Now, a lawsuit stands in the middle of deciding an ongoing issue.

For months, no legislation has passed because of disagreements on the rules of procedure. These rules will ultimately decide how the quorum meetings will be run, but nothing can be accomplished since they haven't agreed on those.

Until now.

The Jefferson County Quorum Court met for their monthly meeting in June.

When there was disagreement on how the meeting should proceed, Robinson ended it.

The live stream was then stopped, but Justice Lloyd Franklin said the meeting did not.

Franklin said the quorum court continued with business and passed a rules of procedure allowing them to pass ordinances and resolutions for the first time this year.

However, in response, Robinson filed a lawsuit, saying the quorum court violated Arkansas law.

"In this case, I don't feel like the lawsuit the county judge filed has merit," Franklin said. "I think it's a total waste of the taxpayer's dollars."

The lawsuit says the rules of procedure was passed improperly, and it's invalid because the county judge did not approve it.

We contacted Robinson for questions, but he did not respond.

Robinson said in this month's quorum court meeting that he wants clarity.

"There were no rules in place at that particular time," Robinson said in the meeting. "That's why the lawsuit was filed... to get clarity on that."

According to Franklin, the quorum court is seeking an attorney to represent them in this lawsuit.