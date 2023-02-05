Jefferson County officials meet to talk quorum court delays

Since the beginning of the year, no legislation has been passed by the quorum court.

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — Several Jefferson County officials met on Tuesday to discuss the drama in the quorum court.

There's been no action taken since the beginning of the year.

"We can't operate in a dictatorship-type fashion," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "This is a democracy."

Officials tell us the problems stem from a new procedure ordinance brought in front of the court last December by County Judge Gerald Robinson.

The ordinance governs laws that control how meetings will go for the next two years and how things are placed on the agenda.

The court didn't vote on the ordinance, but they say the judge is still using it to dictate how the court is run.

They tell us this has prevented the items going on the agenda and meetings being adjourned prematurely.

The judge was not at the meeting. However, we reached out to him for a response. He said he was not invited and that the court has not adopted any procedural rules since the beginning of this year's term.

"It's unfortunate to have this turmoil after the county has made so much progress under this administration," Robinson said. "There are some who want to try to stop progress."

Elected officials and the quorum court discussed solutions for future meetings.

"We plan to do what we need to do in order to get legislation passed," Justice of the Peace Melanie Dumas said. "That's what we got hired to do."