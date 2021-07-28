New Arkansas law targets left lane drivers

A new law cracking down on driving in the left-hand lane on highways and interstates is now in effect.

ARKANSAS, USA — If you’re about to take a trip on the interstate, don’t spend too much time riding in the left lane. Otherwise, you could get pulled over. A new Arkansas law is cracking down on vehicles impeding the left-hand lane.

Act 1090 says a vehicle shall not be driven upon the left lane of a multilane highway, with a few exceptions.

The previous law stated that vehicles could not stay in the left lane of a multilane highway whenever it impedes traffic flow. Now, cars are banned from driving in the left lane altogether unless they overtake and pass another vehicle. The law also allows for left lane travel if all other lanes are closed to traffic, if the right lane has unsafe road conditions, or if you are preparing to exit from the left lane.

Arkansas State Police advocated for this law to pass. They say it will improve driving conditions and help people stay safe on the roads. State Trooper George Enke says he has clocked vehicles going twenty miles under the speed limit, backing up traffic for miles.

"Traffic would be the left lane going under the speed limit, clogging up traffic and causing things like congestion, road rage, and crashes," Enk said. "This law hopes to alleviate some of those problems."

Senator Greg Leding helped introduce the law. He says people will have the option to drive in the left-hand lane if road conditions in the right-hand lane are unsafe.

"Some people say there are stretches of highway in Arkansas where the right-lane is simply too rough," Leding told 5NEWS. "Fortunately, the new law allows for people to drive in the left lane if the other lanes are in disrepair and is going to cause trouble."