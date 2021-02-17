List of Arkansas post offices suspending deliveries due to winter weather

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, dozens of post offices in Arkansas are suspending deliveries to ensure the safety of drivers as winter weather continues to inhibit safety on roads throughout the state.
"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume," the USPS said in a press release.
The following is a list of post offices that are temporarily suspending deliveries:
- Carlisle | 206 N COURT ST 72024
- Crockets Bluff | 2908 HWY 153 72038
- Crumrod | 38305 HWY 44 S 72328
- Doddridge | 28338 US HWY 71 71834
- East Camden | 510 A HWY 274 71701
- Elizabeth | 4506 ELIZABETH RD 72531
- Gamaliel | 7621 HWY 101 72537
- Goodwin | 75 SFC 907 72340
- Gregory | 20087 HWY 33 S 72059
- Hensley | 27001 HWY 365 72065
- Hope | 121 S LAUREL ST 71801
- Jersy | 198 BRADLEY RD 1 S 71651
- Jonesboro Nettleton Brance | 4808 E NETTLETON AVE 72401
- Jonesboro ASU Branch | 105 N CARAWAY RD 72467
- Jonesboro DT Station | 310 EAST ST 72401 (MAIN OFFICE)
- Lambrook | 31393 HWY 20 72353
- Little Rock, Hillcrest | 2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD 72225
- Little Rock, Otter Creek | 13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY 72210
- Little Rock, State Capitol | 1 CAPITOL MALL 72201
- Madison | 101 S FIRST ST 72359
- Monroe | 18439 HWY 39 S 72108
- Nashville | 220 N MAIN ST 71852
- Parkin | 111 W FRONT ST 72373
- Pine Bluff Main | 100 E 8TH AVE 71601
- Roe | 180 MAIN ST 72134
- Snow Lake | 1586 S HWY 85 72379
- Sturkie | 5312 STURKIE RD 72578
- Tupelo | 11220 HWY 17 S 72169
- Turner | 8176 HWY 39 72383
- Viola | 9971 HWY 62 W 72583
- Wheatley | 100 LITTLE ROCK ST 72392
- Willisville | 102 NEVADA 8 71864