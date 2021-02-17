x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Local News

List of Arkansas post offices suspending deliveries due to winter weather

Dozens of post offices in Arkansas are suspending deliveries to ensure the safety of drivers as winter weather continues throughout the state.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, dozens of post offices in Arkansas are suspending deliveries to ensure the safety of drivers as winter weather continues to inhibit safety on roads throughout the state.

"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume," the USPS said in a press release.

The following is a list of post offices that are temporarily suspending deliveries:

  • Carlisle | 206 N COURT ST  72024
  • Crockets Bluff | 2908 HWY 153  72038
  • Crumrod | 38305 HWY 44 S   72328
  • Doddridge | 28338 US HWY 71   71834
  • East Camden | 510 A HWY 274   71701
  • Elizabeth | 4506 ELIZABETH RD   72531
  • Gamaliel | 7621 HWY 101   72537
  • Goodwin | 75 SFC 907   72340
  • Gregory | 20087 HWY 33 S   72059
  • Hensley | 27001 HWY 365   72065
  • Hope | 121 S LAUREL ST   71801
  • Jersy | 198 BRADLEY RD 1 S   71651
  • Jonesboro Nettleton Brance | 4808 E NETTLETON AVE   72401
  • Jonesboro ASU Branch | 105 N CARAWAY RD   72467
  • Jonesboro DT Station | 310 EAST ST   72401 (MAIN OFFICE)
  • Lambrook | 31393 HWY 20   72353
  • Little Rock, Hillcrest | 2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD  72225
  • Little Rock, Otter Creek | 13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY  72210
  • Little Rock, State Capitol | 1 CAPITOL MALL  72201
  • Madison | 101 S FIRST ST   72359
  • Monroe | 18439 HWY 39 S  72108
  • Nashville | 220 N MAIN ST  71852
  • Parkin | 111 W FRONT ST  72373
  • Pine Bluff Main | 100 E 8TH AVE  71601
  • Roe | 180 MAIN ST  72134
  • Snow Lake | 1586 S HWY 85  72379
  • Sturkie | 5312 STURKIE RD  72578
  • Tupelo | 11220 HWY 17 S  72169
  • Turner | 8176 HWY 39  72383
  • Viola | 9971 HWY 62 W  72583
  • Wheatley | 100 LITTLE ROCK ST  72392
  • Willisville | 102 NEVADA 8  71864

Related Articles