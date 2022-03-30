Little Rock fire officials on scene of fire at Riviera Maya restaurant

Officials are on the scene of a fire at Riviera Maya on Fair Park Boulevard.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Fire Department, officials are on the scene of a fire at Riviera Maya on Fair Park Boulevard.

Officials say a passerby on I-630 called in the fire just before 5 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished with no injuries reported, though the fire marshal is on the scene for investigation.

There is reported damage to the interior of the building with some extension to roof.

Officials do not know what caused the fire yet.