Little Rock real estate agent works to enhance safety during open houses

As more people head to open houses, realtors in Arkansas are making sure they aren't setting themselves up for danger, by having things such as sign-in sheets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Those who work in real estate, know that sometimes their job has the potential to be unsafe, and to change that, real estate agents have been making sure they aren't setting themselves up for danger.

Telina Woodley has been a realtor in Little Rock for about three years and she said that her top priority when showing homes, is safety.



“I have either my husband, family, or friends. They come and they walk through,” said Woodley. “Having multiple people here at one time makes me feel a little safer.”



Woodley said that though it's a lot of preparation, it brings her a sense of security.



“I keep my phone in my hand, my keys in my hand, when I walk in, turn all the lights on, make sure the doors are locked,” explained Woodley.



“Make sure that I have multiple ways of getting out if I need to, and I wear comfortable shoes,” she added.



A sign-in sheet is also another important detail she makes sure to have, and explained that it's an extra layer of protection.



“We can have more of a count on what's really going on and try to stay in control of who's in and who's not,” she said.



Recently, realtors like Woodley have been seeing some clients who have not been wanting to sign in, which could pose a safety risk for the agents.



“If they don't, then we can ask them to leave. Because if it makes us uncomfortable, and they don't want to give any information then maybe they don't need to be here,” said Woodley.



There has been a heightened safety focus after what happened just over eight years ago in Scott, Arkansas where real estate agent Beverly Carter was kidnapped and killed while showing a home.

That incident has stuck with agents like Woodley.

