Little Rock Zoo gorilla Kivu tests positive for COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo confirmed in a Facebook post that Kivu, their silverback gorilla, tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying mild symptoms earlier this week.

He was showing signs of lethargy, coughing, and eating only his preferred foods. According to the post, the veterinarian gave him additional fluids and did a swab test.

According to zoo officials, guests are not at risk of contracting the virus from Kivu since he is in an area at a safe distance from people.

He may or may not be seen in his habitat while he recovers and staff keep a close eye on him and the rest of the gorilla family.

Kivu will continue to be monitored, and those working closely with him will be isolated from guests. Additionally, staff will continue wearing masks when working with the great ape species.