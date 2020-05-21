BENTON, Arkansas — La Hacienda in Benton made the decision to re-close its dining room after some customers were coming in and leaving because they did not want to put on a mask.

The Mexican restaurant opened its doors for in-person dining on Monday, but by Wednesday, the owners took to Facebook to announce they are sticking to curbside.

"We're striving to have all customers be compliant with the law, but unfortunately we see that there's people with differing views," Edith Oseguera said.

Oseguera said some customers refused to wear a face mask, even when they were offered at the door for free.

"People sometimes, they don't want to be forced to do things and we can't force them," she said.

Under the department of health guidelines, both employees and customers are required to wear a mask while inside a restaurant. So, having customers eating inside without one would put Oseguera's family business at risk.

"We want to make sure we’re being compliant in the kitchen and people are being compliant in the dining room as well," Oseguera said.

Customers refusing to wear a face mask are not just an issue in Arkansas. In Aurora, Colorado, a Waffle House employee was shot and injured last week by a customer who was told he needed to wear one.

Kelvin Watson faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

"We want to make sure that not only our customers but our employees are safe and protected," Oseguera said.

Most of Oseguera's customers did comply with the face mask policy, and she hopes people will continue to be understanding.

“We’re all trying to do the best we can during this pandemic. If you don’t want to wear the mask, if you don’t want to be compliant, you can always do take out," Oseguera said.

La Hacienda in Benton is planning on reopening on June 1. This time, a worker will be at the door at all times to ensure everyone is wearing a mask.