Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour gives alternative options amid pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cycling tour that was scheduled for late September has traded the in-person ride for three options: a solo-ride, a virtual option, or to defer registration to next year.

For the solo ride, you can ride the route on your own, but there won't be anyone out on the route, which means there will be no police directing traffic, no water stations, or anything else that would normally be present during the in-person tour.

With the virtual ride or the Driveway Challenge, is where cyclists may ride anytime and from any place.

Once you register you will be sent a package with all of the relevant information and will have until December 31 to complete the tour.