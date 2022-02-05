Keith Humphrey to step down as Little Rock police chief

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey would be retiring from law enforcement.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's police chief will be stepping down on May 20, according to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The mayor made the announcement Monday on Twitter that Chief Keith Humphrey submitted a letter saying he is retiring from law enforcement.

Scott said during Humphrey's tenure as chief he "brought meaningful reform" to the Little Rock Police Department and a "renewed focus" on community policing.

"He remained loyal to his officers and to this city in the midst of adversity and challenging times," Scott said. "I appreciate his service to Little Rock, and I wish him and his family the best as he transitions to a new chapter."

Humphrey was appointed as chief in April 2019 as Little Rock's 38th police chief.

Scott said he will launch a national search for the city's next chief.

Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will be the interim chief once Humphrey retires.