LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced Sunday that it will close its doors to the public "at least until March 30."

The closure follows Governor Hutchinson's press conference Sunday afternoon announcing the closure of all public schools until the 27th.

The zoo said it has been closely monitoring the health information surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

"The health and safety of our guests, staff, animals, volunteers and the community are our highest priority," the zoo said in a press release.

Animal care, however, will continue by professional zookeepers and trained staff during the closure. The zoo also said it has increased sanitizing, restricted business-related travel for staff and postponed or canceled programs, meetings and events.

