Loaded gun found in desk at North Little Rock High School

The school said a resource officer found the handgun in a desk drawer and contacted police. It is unclear how it got there.

A school resource officer reportedly discovered a loaded handgun inside a desk at North Little Rock High School Tuesday morning.

The gun was found during summer school and the resource officer immediately secured the weapon and notified police, according to a statement from the North Little Rock School District.

The school did not go into lockdown as there was no immediate threat.

The district's statement does not state how the gun got inside the desk or who put it there.

Additional security measures will be taken during the rest of summer school, including random scans and support from the North Little Rock Police Department.

An investigation is underway.