With the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, officials said events like this water fight were crucial to connecting with the community.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The Cave Springs Police and Fire Departments put together a water fight on Saturday.

Keith Lawson, Lieutenant with the Cave Springs police department, explained that the idea for the event had been inspired by an officer’s previous patrol a few years ago. Cave Springs police officer, Madeline Green, said she was on a patrol in a local neighborhood when she came across nearly 15 kids playing with nerf guns.

“The moms and everything came out and were like ‘is everything OK’. I said ‘well I got a complaint and they said ‘oh no’. I jumped out of the car and I grabbed the Nerf gun and I started shooting them and I said ‘that y'all weren't having enough fun’,” said Green. “they just all came after me you know and I told them I said I'll be back tomorrow. So, I called all the guys and we all came back the next day, lights and sirens, blocked the roads off. It was great we had a great time.”

At the event, the first responders gave food to the community provided by local donations. They expressed their appreciation saying the community would always support the fire and police departments.

Parent Tommy Sisemore said he knew some of the officers in the department from his time in law enforcement.

“I have a 7-year-old and a 15-year-old. The 15-year-old said that she wasn't going to participate then when she got here, she participated,” said Sisemore. “I think something about a water gun brings out the kid in all of us.”

“We really feel it important to re-establish that trust and do things like this with the community,” said Lawson “Just getting out having a good time having a good old fashion water gunfight is a good way of doing that”

“I know we're not out of the woods yet on the COVID thing,” said Sisemore. “But it's just so good to see kids out playing again.”

Officials hope that the water fight could become an annual event, even inviting neighboring towns to join in next year’s fun.

