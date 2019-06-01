The Painted Tree Marketplace opened its doors on Saturday, Jan. 5 in west Little Rock on Chenal Parkway.

It’s a creative community of shoppes, with hundreds of local vendors.

According to their website, the Painted Tree Marketplace was founded in 2015, and is a creative community of shoppes, with hundreds of local vendors under one roof.

With locations throughout the south, Painted Tree is more than a store -- it’s an experience. You can find a selection of home decor, fashion, soaps, candles and more. They also host fun workshops and events all throughout the year.

"We like to have a huge variety so we have everything from old to new and refurbished so basically whatever you come looking for you'll be able to find here," Caylie said.