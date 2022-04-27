'Such a blessing:' Community helping Maumelle teacher purchase accessible van

Jacob White, the choir teacher at Maumelle Charter High School, is in need of a new accessible van after the lift on his previous vehicle stopped working.

MAUMELLE, Arkansas — It's something we don't normally actively think about during our daily routine: getting up, getting in our car, and driving.

It's something that many can take for granted, but for a Maumelle teacher it's everything.

He's now struggling to maintain his independence after the wheelchair lift on his van stopped working.

Jacob White, the choir teacher at Maumelle Charter High School, he makes it a point to show up, no matter what.

He teaches 6th through 12th grade classes while trying to inspire his students through their shared love of music.

But for a week now... showing up has been a little tougher.

"Not a good feeling to know that when I get here I have to call somebody to come out and help me and they'll come out, because I don't want to be a burden on anyone," said White.

Jacob has a 2007 van and his wheelchair lift stopped working. He was told the part that's needed to fix it, is not made anymore. Now, he will need to buy another van.

"So, I'm officially out of luck," said White.

Help is on the horizon for White though as community members have now started donating to a GoFundMe to help Jacob afford a new accessible van.

"It's been really overwhelming because we know how amazing he is, but then to look at it in the community and see people who have come together to support him is overwhelming and gratifying," said Katie Johnson, MCHS Principal.

They're returning the favor and showing up for Jacob when he needed it most, so he can keep showing up for his students.

"The outpouring of love and support, it feels really good," said White. "It's been really impactful and such a blessing. Truly. Thank you."