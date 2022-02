The Mayflower Fire Department is currently working a large landfill fire.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — According to a post by Mayflower Fire and Rescue on Facebook, the Mayflower Fire Department is currently working a large landfill fire.

Fire and Rescue said this fire is located off of White City road.

They are asking the public to please avoid the area as crews continue to battle the blaze.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.