BEEBE, Ark. — The Beebe Police Department has requested an activation of a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Eugenia Hockett.

Hockett was last known to be at 405 Offspring Road in Beebe on Sunday, August 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Her last clothing description is unknown, but police say she may be traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with license pate 319SGF.