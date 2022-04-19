Car found after teen returns safe after abduction attempt in Hot Springs

An Amber Alert was issued for a 17-year-old in Hot Springs Tuesday morning before being inactivated and a car connected to the case has been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday morning for a 17-year-old has been inactivated.

In a statement, the Hot Springs Police Department said she was found after an "alleged abduction."

Police say the teen left work at a bakery around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

She was with another female co-worker, walking to their vehicles parked a block away. Both were met with another unknown woman standing near a parked vehicle.

The woman asked the teen if she could use her phone to call her parents staying at a Hot Springs condo because she was lost. The woman then changed her mind, according to authorities, and asked her to come closer because she needed to use the GPS coordinates on the phone.

At the same time, police said the teen's friend left to go get her vehicle in a parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick the 17-year-old up, she was not there.

The friend attempted to call, but no one answered. The friend panics and called the teen's mother.

When the mom tried to call her phone, police said she answered and said “everything is fine,” before a male voice came over the phone. The man demanded $10,000 for her return or “they would kill and cut up the victim,” the AMBER Alert said.

The phone then went dead, according to investigators.

The phone was pinged and last located headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.

The vehicle of interest has been found Tuesday evening. There is no word on a suspect at this time, but police are questioning two people.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 651-7711.