Little Rock police search for runaway teen

Police are asking for help in locating a Little Rock teen who was last seen on July 27, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Dominik Curenton was last seen leaving Children's Hospital in Little Rock with an unknown black female on July 27, 2022.

Mr. Curenton was last seen wearing a grey Chicago Bulls shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Curenton you are urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014 or Detective Yetmar at (501) 404-3037.