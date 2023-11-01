Search underway for missing Morrilton man

The Perry County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old man from Morrilton.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRILTON, Ark. — The Perry County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.

34-year-old Spencer Clark was last seen at the Morrilton Inn Hotel in Morrilton in December. Reports state that Mr. Clark left his cell phone, wallet, and other items at the hotel.

He is described as being about 6'2" in height and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a large dream catcher and a tattoo of a bear paw on his left chest.