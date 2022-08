The Benton County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 52-year-old man from Pea Ridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's office has requested for a silver alert to be activated for 52-year-old Billy Camp from Pea Ridge who was last seen at 865 Earl Lane.

Authorities stated that he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans, and he could be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.