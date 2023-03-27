Silver Alert activated for missing Little Rock man

The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in Little Rock on March 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on March 26.

77-year-old Cortez McFarland's last known location was on Chenal Circle in Little Rock.

He was last seen wearing a gray Columbia shirt, gray scrub pants, and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.