'It's ok to be different' | Mother, son work for change in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Melanie Madkin and her son, Casey, recently graduated from the President Clinton Leadership Cohort Program, a project that teaches people how to tackle critical challenges.

As a first-grade teacher in Pine Bluff, Melanie Madkin said she's ready to bring her skills to her classroom.

"All teachers should always want to grow," Melanie Madkin said. "Leadership is constantly changing."

She's always challenging herself to go beyond the norm.

"I'm huge on confidence and building a competent scholar," Melanie Madkin said. "I try to give alternating roles for each caller to get up and show different leadership skills."

That's why she and her son signed up for the leadership cohort program.

The two listened to leaders like Hillary Clinton for six weeks to learn how to lead.

"One of the favorite things I learned was about women's leadership and how it's essential for women to take care of themselves," Melanie Madkin said.

She's already taken what she's learned and is applying it in her classroom, hoping her students will follow.

"Everything that has been planted into me, I'm planting it right back to them," Melanie Madkin said. "They're putting their back into the world."

Melanie Madkin describes her son, Casey Madkin, as a person with "leadership qualities," which is why she also wants him to put his knowledge to good use.

"I want to put him among people who would guide and teach him," Melanie Madkin said. "Let him know it's ok to be different."