Why Arkansas leaders are focusing on city programs this summer

Leaders in Little Rock are among cities like Pine Bluff, working to keep idle hands and minds away from crime.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In just a couple of weeks, schools in Arkansas will be out for summer break.

Jalesa Woods, a working mom with three kids and two nephews, is already mapping out their summer plans.

"I made it my business to make sure all of them are signed up for some type of summer activities," Woods said.

On May 7, a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a park in Pine Bluff. Woods fears this could happen to her children, especially with school ending soon.

"I want to make sure my kids are somewhere I don't have to worry," Woods said. "I know they're being watched, and I know they're safe."

"The ability for a young person to earn money during the summer legally and gain some meaningful work experience is great," Director of Community Programs Michael Sanders said.

According to Sanders, the City of Little Rock hires at least 700 teens and young adults. Those employed can then choose a professional-level job in a field they're interested in.

"Over the years, we have identified the need to steer those young people into those career fields," Sanders said.

Most students have ample time on their hands when school is out of session. Sanders said this is one alternative to keep them away from crime.

The Little Rock Police Department reported 3,972 crimes between June and August 2021. That number slightly decreased to 3,825 crimes in 2022.

While there's no way to track the demographics from the numbers reported, leaders hope the summer programs will continue to reduce crime.

Little Rock firefighter Jaz James participated in the program as a teenager and said that hands-on experience kept her idle mind busy during the summer.

"It kept me out of trouble compared to other kids at 16," James said.