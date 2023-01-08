New election laws now active in Arkansas | Here's what we know

Several laws went into effect on Aug. 1, some concerning how Arkansans vote. In total, the state legislature passed almost 900 new laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's August, which means several new state laws are now in effect.

The Arkansas legislature passed almost 900 new laws, some of which will change how Arkansans vote.

Arkansans can now expect standardized hours for every polling site in the county during early voting. For example, Pulaski County can now open all its libraries simultaneously as the primary voting location.

"Our libraries didn't open until 10 o'clock," Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said. "Now, they will be open at 8 o'clock."

There will also be consistency with special elections. During a presidential election year, special elections will only be held on the second Tuesday of March or November. Other years will have it in November.

Arkansans can now get an absentee ballot if there's a religious holiday during an election day.

Lawmakers also removed the option of write-in candidates and absentee ballot drop boxes. Hollingsworth said the drop boxes were only used during the COVID-19 pandemic when the courthouse was closed.

"During the pandemic, that was something we did to help the voters during an emergency crisis," Hollingsworth said.

Trade school students can now use their school ID when going to vote. A voter ID, concealed carry permit, U.S. passport and Arkansas college employee badges are also accepted.