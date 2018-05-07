BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) – A new mosquito repelling device claims to completely get rid of the pesky bugs for good and stores in central Arkansas are struggling to keep it in stock.

It is called the Mosquito Eradicator. Only a few stores in central Arkansas have the product for sale.

“We just had a restock. 420 boxes,” Eddie Story said.

Story, general manager of the Farmer’s Association – Benton, said he is struggling to keep the product on his shelves.

"We have had these since mid-March. We're probably averaging 400 a month,” Story said.

The product comes with two tubes that you hang in your trees. Inside the tube is a sugary powder that you mix with water.

Story said the substance can attract thousands of mosquitos.

“It’s not overnight sensation kill. It takes a while for them to get accustomed to it. After 10 days, your mosquito population is going to drop big time,” Story said.

The two tubes combined are supposed to cover one acre of land. Story said he is convinced it works.

“Just like [fourth of July], from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., our company made a comment…they sat out there all day long. No mosquitos. Day or night.” He said.

The product goes for about $20 per box. The two tubes are good for 90 days before you have to replace them.

“Some [customers] that have them has already come back and re-bought them. They say we hope you keep them in stock year after year because mosquitos in Arkansas are bad,” Story said.

The Mosquito Eradicator is available at all Farmer’s Association stores. For a complete list of stores it is available at, click here.

© 2018 KTHV