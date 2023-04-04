Cajun Navy, youth platoon assist with recovery efforts in Little Rock

The Cajun Navy has some help— A Youth Challenge platoon of teenagers assists in clean-up efforts by removing trees and debris in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's neighbors are coming to help in a desperate time of need.

The Cajun Navy is a Louisiana-based volunteer organization that assists with recovery efforts during national disasters. Currently, they are in Little Rock helping clean up after a high-end EF3 tornado blew through on March 31.

However, the Cajun Navy isn't alone. They're joined by a Youth Challenge platoon of teenagers inspired to help after seeing the damage.

"It broke my heart actually seeing the community in pieces like this," Youth Challenge Squad Leader Treavis Bausley said. "I was really hurt."

Bausley and other members of the Youth Challenge platoon were in science class when they saw the tornado ravage Little Rock.

The group knew then they had to help their community. The boys have been going house to house in West Little Rock picking up trees and limbs alongside more than 100 volunteers from the Cajun Navy.

"This one is up there on my list and I've been through a lot of them," Cajun Navy member Jacob Rowley said.

The Cajun Navy is using specialized equipment to remove large trees from houses.

"This area was definitely hit very hard," Rowley said. "Even my own communities in Iowa were hit, but because of the amount of damage here versus the amount of damage there, we decided to make the call to come to Little Rock."

They are working from morning to evening lending a helping hand to those who need it most.

"It makes me feel better in my heart that I can actually come out here, reach out to the community, and help them," Bausley said.