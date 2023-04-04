Religious groups helping with recovery efforts in Arkansas

About 13 teams of volunteers from religious groups out of state are scattered across Arkansas to help with storm recovery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 500 families have been helped at the relief center set up at Immanuel Baptist Church City Center in Little Rock.

Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Send Relief were scattered in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Wynne helping people clean up.

"People are hurting," President of Southern Baptist Convention Bart Barber said. "We're trying to respond with love to their troubles."

That's one of the many things Yolanda Spencer said she and her family need right now.

"Even saying 'Hey can we help' means a lot to us," Spencer said.

That devastating tornado left debris in her yard and damaged her home.

The religious groups stood in her yard on Tuesday and prayed with her.

"So many volunteers are trained from churches all throughout the nation," Send Relief President Bryant Wright said. "They often descend on a big storm like this."

Their first stop Tuesday was the Immanuel Baptist Church City Center in Little Rock.

Those recovery efforts go beyond the church.

About 150 Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers were in neighborhoods in Central Arkansas and Wynne, helping people move forward.

Wright said the biggest family need is food, provided at the relief center.

"These are volunteers that are trained to come into a crisis like this," Wright said.

Barber said the Southern Baptist Convention is one of the largest disaster relief operations in the United States and they're always planning before the storm hits.