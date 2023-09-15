North Little Rock man charged for man's death after allegedly racing on Interstate 430

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man is now facing felony manslaughter charges after killing someone while he was allegedly racing on the interstate.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man is now facing felony manslaughter charges after killing someone while allegedly racing on the interstate.

It happened earlier this year and now police have said they have enough evidence to take it to court.

The incident resulted in a crash killing 84-year-old Gerald Allen who was a Veteran and a resident of Benton. This Friday would have been his 85th birthday.

However, instead of celebrating his birthday, his family is mourning his death.

"Very friendly person. I mean [he] could meet and just about fall into conversation with just about anybody in no time at all," said Gerald's son, Anthony Allen.

Gerald Allen spent 25 years serving our country in the Army and in the National Guard.

Gerald and his wife were driving on I-430 on a Saturday afternoon in April of this year when the unexpected happened. A speeding car rammed into the back of theirs, which then ran them off the road and into a tree.

The crash killed Gerald and injured his wife.

The driver of the speeding car was 20-year-old Darmel Batemon Junior. Police have explained that he was racing at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

"This is what can happen. When you get young drivers like Batemon behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, exercising poor judgment. This is what can happen. This is what can happen and will result in harm to others," said Captain Jeff Sheeler with Arkansas State Police.

On Thursday, Batemon turned himself into the Arkansas State Police and is now facing felony charges of manslaughter and 2nd-degree battery.

If he is found guilty, he could face several years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.