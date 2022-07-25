North Little Rock city leaders break ground on Faulkner Lake Road improvement project

North Little Rock city leaders as well as people who live along Faulkner Lake Rd are celebrating now that road crews have gotten to work on fixing flooding issues.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Improvements are underway for a street in North Little Rock that has been known for its persistent flooding issues. City leaders have now decided that the time to finally address those issues, is now.

On Monday morning, dozens gathered on Faulkner Lake Road to celebrate the groundbreaking of the $4.3 million dollar project.

Billy Brooks, a driver who has frequented Faulkner Lake Road, said "I know every pothole, I know every low area, I know every top area."

Brooks added that he drives on the road quite often and that it could definitely use some work.

"Unfortunately, off and on it's been closed due to flooding, road damage, the level of the road," Brooks said.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and other city leaders have decided that the way to fix the issue, would be to break ground on a project that will raise the road.

"So it will never flood, gonna re-do it. Just try to slow the traffic down a little bit. So it's good for the neighborhoods, it's good for this investment out here," Mayor Hartwick said.

The people that live near Faulkner Lake Road aren't the only ones that have been looking forward to the improvements. Mayor Hartwick mentioned that first responders are also excited.

"If that road is flooded, it takes several minutes to be rerouted. And within several minutes, sometimes a life to live could be lost or even the injury could be worse, or a house burning could be could totally be lost compared to maybe say and so this is very important for the east end of our city," he said.

Mayor Hartwick added that the area near Faulkner Lake Road is a growing area and he thinks that a new road will help draw more people in.

"We've made this a park that has basketball courts, playgrounds, and a hospitality room. So what's coming up just keeps this area growing, growing, but making sure a road that stays open," he said.