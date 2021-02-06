Central Arkansas experiencing outages at 911 Communication Centers

Police say the technical issue may be statewide, but there are alternative numbers to call if you are in the Little Rock area.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, there was an apparent routing/outage issue for calls to the Communications Center.

Police say this technical issue may be statewide.

Little Rock does have secondary numbers to call besides 911. Those numbers are 501-371-4830 and 501-371-4829.

North Little Rock police say they are experiencing the same issue. An alternative phone number to call is 501-758-1234.

Police said they will release an update when the issue is resolved.