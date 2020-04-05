LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Retail stores in Little Rock are starting to reopen, including the Outlets of Little Rock who said they are opening a select number of retailers beginning on Friday, May 8.

Rack Room Shoes, Skechers, Journeys and the eateries/restaurants opening with the necessary guidelines are Delicioso' Ice Cream, Starbucks (mobile order/mobile pay) and Beef Jerky who have already opened.

The stores reopening include the Niek Factory Store, Auntie Anne's | Cinnabon, Fragrance Outlet and multiple pop-up shops will open on Friday, May 8.

The outlets also said individual store and eatery hours and openings will vary.

The outlet hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6:00 p.m.

