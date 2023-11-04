Bale Chevrolet offering crisis relief incentives in response to tornadoes

Customers whose vehicles were damaged or totaled by the storms will be eligible to receive a special incentive/offer of $1,000 Relief Assistance Bonus Cash.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bale Chevrolet, a long-time fixture in the Little Rock community, has announced its extended support to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Arkansas.

Customers whose vehicles were damaged or totaled by the storms will be eligible to receive a special incentive/offer of $1,000 Relief Assistance Bonus Cash.

“We are a Little Rock business and our family and friends have all been affected by this disastrous storm,” said Hunter Bale, VP of Bale Chevrolet. “We are going to do whatever we can to help people get back on their feet and continue our decades of giving back to our fellow Arkansans.”

The offer will last until May 31st, 2023, to help give Arkansans a chance to rebuild and recover from the disaster.

“We know these storms didn’t just affect the corridor along Rodney Parham and the metro Little Rock area," Bale added. "Our Bale family is going to extend this offer to customers from Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski Counties, now through May 31st, 2023.”