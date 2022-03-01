Immediate, financial ways to help those experiencing homelessness this winter

As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening their doors. But there are also many longer term, financial resources available.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As temperatures drop outside and hundreds remain homeless across the state, warming centers and shelters are opening their doors.

But along with those immediate solutions, many longer term, financial resources are also available.

Aaron Reddin with nonprofit The Van helps fight homelessness by bringing the resources to the streets.

"We go out in this beat up old payment thing and basically try to meet immediate needs as immediately as we can," he said.

And he's seen a change amid the pandemic adding, "We've seen a slight increase in the number of unsheltered people across the city."

While The Van works to target more immediate needs and homelessness, there are also state programs, (especially after the eviction moratorium ended last year) that helps with rental assistance.

One program from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

"So the Arkansas Rent Relief Program has been extended into 2022. There is still general rent relief funds available, and the program will continue so long as those funds are available," Gavin Lesnick, the Deputy Chief of Communications for the Department added.

As of a few weeks ago, DHS still has about two thirds of the allocated rent relief funds remaining. And they welcome new applicants, just with some expected delay.

"We expect an application would take about 30 days," Lesnick added. This, of course, dependent on many factors that could delay the application, such as incorrect information or landlord cooperation.

Other efforts come at the county level. Pulaski County continues to run an Emergency Solution Grant specifically targeting homelessness. But they are short on staff and meeting a high demand with this resource, so they also expect some delays in appointments for aid.

Fredrick Love, the Pulaski County Community Services Director said, "I would just ask for a little patience as we try to get, you know, the systems in place to actually provide the knee, but we are Pulaski County, we will meet the needs of our citizens."

This all comes under the same goal The Van sets out to accomplish, to end homelessness.