Lowe's donates $500K to help tornado recovery efforts

Lowe’s store associates went door-to-door in Little Rock to pass out supplies and help residents clean up after tornadoes devastated parts of the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lowe's announced that it will donate $500,000 to help support recovery efforts across the country after dozens of deadly tornadoes rolled through the U.S.

The donation will aid Lowe's disaster relief partners, including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers.

On Thursday, April 6, Lowe's associates went door-to-door in communities in Iowa, Missouri, and right here in Arkansas.

They were able to pass out over 1,100 free buckets filled with supplies to help residents clean up debris.

Lowe's associates also partnered with local emergency management officials and first responders to assist in cleaning up debris and passing out other critical supplies.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the extreme tornadoes that have impacted our associates and customers across the South and Midwest," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO.

In the coming weeks, associates across the South and Midwest will continue to volunteer and distribute supplies to help provide relief to impacted communities.

"Our stores and associates are committed to providing assistance at a time when our neighbors need us more than ever, and this donation will help our nonprofit and Pro partners respond to critical needs," Ellison said.

Lowe's will also expand financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund.

Lowe's will double the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Last year, the fund helped nearly 3,000 associates with more than $4.1 million in financial aid.