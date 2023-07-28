Pine Bluff building first long-term homeless shelter

The building began in the 1940s as an elementary school. Now, it's set to become a first-of-its-kind homeless shelter called "The Opportunity House."

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — Pine Bluff is getting its first long-term homeless shelter.

The city currently has an emergency shelter, which the Salvation Army operates. However, this new shelter could be a transitional facility for those in need.

The shelter will be located at the First Ward School, in a building Michael Gilliard knows all too well as a former student.

Gilliard is one of those helping with the historic project.

"I do remember coming here," Gilliard said. "The stage... it brings back a lot of fond memories."

The structure, which will be transformed into "The Opportunity House," began in the 1940s as an elementary school. Now, it's set to become a first-of-its-kind homeless shelter.

Many of the building's original features, like the old brick and school lockers, are being restored or repurposed for the shelter.

People from all over the community have stepped up to bring the project to life, including faith-based organizations like World Changers, who helped paint the interior.

"Those who come to the shelter are who we will serve," said Cynthia Anderson with the mayor's office.

The facility will house anyone in the community who needs help.

Not only will they have a bed, but people will receive resources to help them get back into society, things like life counseling, skills training and getting a license.