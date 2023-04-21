USDA Rural Development increases home repair grant limits for Arkansans

The USDA Rural Development State Director for Arkansas announced that increased grant limits will be available to homeowners in 13 counties affected by tornadoes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Arkansas, Jill Floyd, announced that increased grant limits will be available to homeowners in 13 Arkansas counties.

The funds will help make repairs to homes impacted by severe weather that struck Arkansas between January 30 and February 2, 2023.

“We understand that stable and affordable housing helps small towns stay healthy and prosperous,” Floyd said. “Particularly important in the aftermath of disasters, our programs can help restore hope and rekindle a rural community’s spirit.”

Grant limits have been increased from $10,000 to $40,675 for those eligible to apply for financial and direct services as a result of President Biden's approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas.

Funding is available through Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Home Repair Loan and Grant program that helps income-eligible homeowners in rural communities make health and safety repairs to their homes.

Increased grant limits will be available until September 28, 2023. To access the full increased amount, homeowners must apply by this date.

Additionally, 1% loans up to $40,000 are also available to assist with repairs and other home improvements for homeowners living in rural areas of less than 20,000 residents and homeowners with existing RD loans, directly affected by severe weather.

To qualify for the Single-Family Housing Repair Loans & Grants, applicants must:

Be the homeowner and occupy the house

Be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere

Have a family income below 50 percent of the area median income

For grants, be 62 years old or older and unable to repay a repair loan

A list of all designated counties that the grant increase applies to is available on the FEMA website. To find out if your home is located in an eligible Rural Development service area, visit the RD Property Eligibility Website.