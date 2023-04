The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' new Urology Center is set to open officially on Monday, April 24.

The center will be located in Premier Medical Plaza in west Little Rock.

The 32,000-square-foot UAMS Health Urology Center also includes an Imaging Center and a Surgery & Interventional Radiology Suite scheduled to open in the coming months.