Trial postponed for man accused of Pine Bluff police officer's death

The trial for a man arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Pine Bluff police officer has now been postponed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The trial for a man arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Officer Kevin Collins with the Pine Bluff Police Department has now been postponed.

According to reports, the trial for Keshone Quantarious Smith was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, but was rescheduled for January 22, 2024, due to an "inability to secure a twelve-person jury."

Smith was arrested back in October 2020, for his involvement in a Pine Bluff shooting that injured two officers.

When officers responded to a hotel after receiving reports that a man wanted for homicide had been staying at the hotel. Officers approached a vehicle that had matched the suspect's description and after approaching the car and asking them to step out, they fired at the officers.