Pine Bluff to roll out 'Green Sweep' initiative to help revitalization

Starting next week, some neighborhoods can expect a visit from the city if their property isn't up to code.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — City leaders in Pine Bluff are trying to spark a new resurgence.

"What we've seen happen in Pine Bluff is a large number of vacant properties," said William Fells, a special projects coordinator for the Pine Bluff Mayor.

Leaders like Chandra Griffin, who is the executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency, are looking to clean up those neighborhoods.

"I had a conversation with the mayor and it kind of went from there where we needed to inform residents exactly what our ordinances are," Griffin said.

She is talking about code enforcement when it comes to how properties look.

After a community forum in March, the city decided to roll out a new program called the "Green Sweep Initiative."

"It's focusing on a targeted area within the city of Pine Bluff, where we're going to do an informational campaign," Griffin said.

Leaders will be on the ground and letting people of communities from west 17th avenue to 34th avenue know the ordinances and zoning laws in the areas.

Olive and Hazel streets are also target areas.

"We wanted to make sure that we get this information out to our residents here before the warnings and the citations and fines are issued," Griffin said

Fells described to us what could cause someone to get a code violation.

"You can't really have your car parked on the grass in front of your house, [and] you can't have it, you know, blocking the street," Fells said.

He said that code violations is an issue all too common.

"We do have to give people the benefit of the doubt. A lot of people want to do right, [but] they just may not be informed as to what they're supposed to be doing," Fells said.

Griffin added she is hopeful this project will allow for changes that could happen within the next two years.

"Hopefully some houses will be going up, some apartment complexes and [we] also want to see if we can drive in some businesses to come into Pine Bluff," Griffin said.

The Urban Renewal Agency, the mayor's office, the Pine Bluff police and fire departments and other volunteers will be going door-to-door beginning on Wednesday, April 6.

They are hopeful they can inform residents and give them a chance to clean their property before enforcing a code violation.