Three Pulaski County employees fired over housing program fraud allegations

Three former employees with the Department of Community Service allegedly engaged in fraud regarding the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three former employees within the Pulaski County government have been fired after allegations that they were engaging in fraud activities connected to the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

County officials released a press release on August 2 that they were made aware of the allegations where three people who worked in the Community Services department were engaging in fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and waste in administering the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which was formerly known as Section 8.

On Wednesday, July 26, Pulaski County Director Frederick Love notified Anthony Landecker, Field Office Director with the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, who referred Love to the Office of the Inspector General, the county said.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde also notified HUD's Little Rock office, Attorney General's Office, and the 6th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney regarding the allegations.

All three employees were fired for "conspiracy to commit fraud against Pulaski County Housing Agency and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development," according to county government documents.

One employee was listed as the housing administration director, one was a housing inspector, and another was a technician.