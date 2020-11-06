LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins signed a Duty to Intervene policy, requiring deputies to put a stop to a fellow deputy using excessive force.

The enactment of the policy took place on the Capitol steps with a crowd of protesters as witnesses.

This is in tandem with the protesting of police brutality on a national level after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a former police officer that kept Floyd restrained with his knee in his neck until he died.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor case: Louisville detective who approved no-knock warrant placed on administrative reassignment

RELATED: NASCAR bans Confederate flag at events and tracks