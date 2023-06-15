AGFC announces five-year plan to renovate Lake Conway

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says the project will cost between $8-12 million and will help improve the lake's quality.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) announced its five-year plan to renovate Lake Conway on Thursday.

AGFC said it's the largest lake renovation project in the agency's 108-year history, estimating it to cost between $8-12 million.

The plan includes replacing the lake's aging spillway. In September, Lake Conway will be completely drained to remove the sediment, causing it to become shallow.

"I just hope they get it done when they say they are going to do it," Mayflower resident Ron Williams said.

Williams fishes in Lake Conway and also helps a local boat rental business.

"We'll have eight to 10 boat rent,als and the parking lot will be full of people launching their boats," Williams said.

Along with draining the lake, AGFC will also replace the dam, expand the fishing habitats and create more access points.

Mayflower Mayor Danny Hester is excited about what the renovations will bring.

"Walk, have picnics, have all kinds of different activities that we can enjoy at the lake in addition to fishing," Hester said.