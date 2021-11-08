Rent relief program designed to help struggling Arkansans taking applications

Over $3 million have been provided to Arkansans in rent relief with another million dollars going out this week, according to DHS.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The CDC issued a new moratorium on evictions that will last until October 3 and will temporarily stop evictions in counties with "substantial and high levels" of virus spread, including those in Arkansas.

Several people have struggled to keep their lights on and pay their rent throughout the pandemic.

Thankfully, Arkansas received millions of dollars to help with rent and utilities and there's still plenty of money left to give, according to DHS spokesperson, Amy Webb.

"We've provided over $3 million and we've got another million going out this week," she said.

That's out of the $173 million that Webb said the federal government provided strictly to help Arkansans who are struggling.

"The rent relief program is really designed to help them stay in their homes, get back on their feet," she said.

The money is being administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

According to Webb, they've had almost 9,000 people apply since mid-May.

"Typically people who are on unemployment, people who've had a significant financial hardship during the pandemic, they've lost household income," she said.

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy said qualifications are based on the renters' income, which must be at or below 80% of the area median income, and how many people are in the household.

"We have estimated that about 56,000 Arkansas families would qualify for either rent assistance or utility assistance, maybe both," she said.

People can receive up to 15 months of help for rent and utility costs collected between April of last year through the end of this year.

Hinkle said that includes electric, gas, and water.

"We actually have had a large number of customers who have fallen behind on their payments and some of them are smaller amounts, maybe 50 to 100 dollars, but some of them are really much larger amounts," she said.

In the last eight weeks, Entergy Arkansas started disconnecting people after a 16-month stall.

But by applying for the program, Hinkle said those lights can stay on.

"We don't want our customers to get in such a bad spot that they can't climb out of that hole, we don't want to have to disconnect your electricity. We want you to still be safe and comfortable in your home," she said.