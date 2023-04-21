Reservoir Park temporarily closed to public

Saturday, April 22 will be the final day for the public to dispose of debris at Reservoir Park in Little Rock.

The City of Little Rock has asked residents in tornado-impacted areas to leave all debris within 10 feet of the curb for pick-up by debris removal crews.

Contractors with the city were mobilized this week to collect and remove tornado debris in affected neighborhoods.

Due to the high number of trucks and heavy equipment that could be hazards to the public at Reservoir Park, there will be no access to the Reservoir Park dump site after Saturday.

The debris management contractor, DRC Emergency Services, has more than 30 trucks working in impacted neighborhoods seven days a week from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.