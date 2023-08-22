Little Rock restaurants scale back hours during heat wave

The Croissanterie will close two hours earlier to help keep staff and customers safe during the hot weather.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Businesses are having to adjust as hot weather continues to slam Arkansas.

One Little Rock restaurant is scaling back hours due to the extreme temperatures around the kitchen.

The Croissanterie in West Little Rock is closing two hours earlier than usual this week, opening from 7 a.m. until noon to battle the heat and keep employees and customers safe.

Jill McDonald is one of the owners and said the heat affects not only people but also the food.

McDonald said the staff cooks around 300-degree stoves, and the butter they use to make their croissants will melt, making it useless.

Each room also has extra air conditioning units, which don't help the heat.

"With the doors opening and the sun beaming down on us, there's only so much they will do," McDonald said.