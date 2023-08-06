After fire destroys Old South the Russellville community comes together to help its employees

Two days after a fire destroyed the historic Old South restaurant in Russellville, the community has stepped up to help the employees.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Just two days ago, an early morning fire sparked and destroyed the Old South restaurant.

The Russellville community has been actively working to come up with ways to help the employees who were left without a job.

Though the cause of Tuesday's fire is still under investigation, people in the area have wasted no time in donating to the staff.

"For us in Russellville, it's more than just a building, it's more than a restaurant. It's the people that make it what it is," Russ Bus Managing Director, Jeff Piker said.

You would find typically find Jeff Piker eating breakfast at Old South every Tuesday morning, but those plans changed when a fire destroyed the building.

Now, as the managing director of the Russ Bus organization, he and the rest of the community have been giving what they can to help the restaurant staff.

"We're already helping some of the employees that you know, have rent due or some other things coming up," Piker explained.

He also explained that so far, they've raised more than $9,000.

"I know that I've had several hundred dollars worth of checks that have been dropped off to the office today. So we're excited about the difference we're going to be able to make in these employees' lives," he added.

Groups in the area are also in the midst of planning benefit events for July to help raise more money.

Danielle Housenick with Main Street Russellville has been helping plan a benefit concert and silent auction with Arkansas Real Estate Collective.

"This is a group community effort, I'm just glad to coordinate it and be able to provide the space and make the connections that need to be made," Housenick said.

She said many people have already offered to help with the July 7 event that will be held at Depot Park at 6:00 p.m.

"The community really wants to come together and show their support, because it is such a beloved business in our community," Housenick added.

On July 8, there will be a similar benefit event, with a car show being held at the Pope County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

"It's blowing up quick. We have tons of food vendors, tons of other vendors that are gonna be bringing out things. We're gonna have jump houses. The Old South staff is going to be on-site and they are going to be part of it," Dustin Kenedy with Mautofiedsociety said.

Kenedy has been getting calls multiple times an hour from people offering to help.

"We just wanted to do everything we can to give as much back to them as possible. Like they've all done everyone else," Kenedy said.