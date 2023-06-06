Fire damages historic Russellville restaurant

Russellville fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the historic Old South restaurant around 1 a.m. on June 6.

Crews arrived with four engines and a ladder truck and began working to put out the fire.

Investigators haven't said how the fire started or how bad the damage is inside.

In a set of photos shared by the fire department, you can see smoke and flames coming from the building, which was built in 1947.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.

1330 East Main, Old South Restaurant, E2, E3, E4, L1, M1, BC1, FM1, FM3, C3, Still on scene, defensive fire. pic.twitter.com/ZFzNvDPTuT — Russellville Fire (@RSVLFire) June 6, 2023