Gov. Sanders announces new Arkansas Department of Transformation secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Gov. Sanders shared that Leslie Fisken will take on the role, replacing Sec. Joseph Wood who became chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party.

The governor shared her excitement, stating that she believes that Fisken is "eminently qualified" for the position.



“For the past eight months, [Fisken] has successfully united every agency in my administration around our shared goal to make bold, transformational change for the people of Arkansas," said Gov. Sanders. "She is a hard worker with a deep understanding of how state government works, both of which make her eminently qualified to serve as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services.”